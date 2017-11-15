LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

The ‘ Pop Tart Cheese Sandwich’ That Has Taken Over The Internet

Photo via Twitter user cjorgensen79

Sometimes college students get bored and social media magic happens.

Just ask Iowa State Sophomore Chris Jorgensen. He posted images of a cheese sandwich made with toaster pastries as the bread and not only did the police (jokingly) threaten arrest but the Twitterverse went wild.

“You ain’t from Iowa if you never had one of these,” he stated in the Twitter caption.

The whole thing was all in good fun but it does beg the question …

How did it taste?

“It was okay,” he told Muchies. “Strawberry’s not really my favorite flavor. There wasn’t too much cheese, so I really dodged a bullet there.”

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

