Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Doesn’t ‘Understand’ Rock Hall Nomination

By Robyn Collins

Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien says he doesn’t “understand” why his band was chosen for consideration for the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Dr. Dre wasn’t. He also admits he’s squeamish about such accolades.

“As a British band, it’s one of those things that it’s very lovely to be nominated, but we don’t quite culturally understand it, the guitarist told Esquire. “It’s a very American thing. Us Brits are very bad at celebrating ourselves.”

O’Brien added, “It’s in our DNA to be a little ambivalent with award ceremonies. We haven’t had great experiences. I would never want to disrespect anything because obviously some amazing artists have been nominated. But if I’m honest, I don’t understand it.”

When considering the artists nominated, which includes numerous Brits, including Depeche Mode, Moody Blues, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Dire Straits and Kate Bush, O’Brien said that the list is lacking in American music and especially in hip-hop.

“It’s a little bit thin on black artists and hip-hop artists,” he said. “I’m just speaking as a fan of American music, I would have thought that Dr. Dre should have been in there two years ago. His name should be first on the list, way ahead of Radiohead.”

Dre was inducted into the Rock Hall as part of N.W.A. in 2016. He is now eligible as a solo artist.

Also on the long list of artists being considered for this year’s nominations: Rage Against The Machine, Bon Jovi, the Cars, J. Geils Band, LL Cool J, MC5, the Meters, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Link Wray and the Zombies.