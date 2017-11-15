Rolling Stone Names Green Day’s ‘Dookie’ As The Best Pop-Punk Album Ever

Rolling Stone has issued their list of the 50 greatest pop-punk albums and the winner is a classic from the East Bay’s own, Green Day. 1994’s ‘Dookie’ sits atop the rankings and we think it’s a strong choice.

The publication praises ‘Dookie’ for “perfectly marrying tight melody with a get-bent mentality.” The album features hits like “Basket Case,” “Longview,” “Welcome To Paradise,” “When I Come Around,” & “She”.

Here’s how the rest of the top 10 looks according to Rolling Stone:

10. Misfits – ‘Walk Among Us’

9. Paramore – ‘Riot!’

8. Blink-182 – ‘Dude Ranch’

7. Generation X – ‘Generation X’

6. Buzzcocks – ‘Singles Going Steady’

5. Fall Out Boy – ‘Take This To Your Grave’

4. Descendents – ‘Milo Goes To College’

3. The Ramones – ‘Rocket To Russia’

2. Blink-182 – ‘Enema Of The State’

1. Green Day – ‘Dookie’

Other notables rankings are AFI’s ‘The Art of Drowning’ at #30, Jimmy Eat World’s ‘Bleed American’ at #25 & Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ at #16.

For the full list head to Rollingstone.com.