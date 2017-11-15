SF Sketchfest Announces 2018 Lineup

SF Sketchfest is back from January 11-28, 2018 & the festival has unveiled which comedians will be playing throughout the city during that time.

Presented by Audible, this year’s eclectic lineup features plenty of familiar names including:

Ricky Gervais

Jane Lynch

Dick Cavett

Lewis Black

Danny McBride

Jody Hill

Paul F. Tompkins

Bill Burr

Pamela Adlon

Christopher Guest

Jeff Goldblum

Julie Benz

David Cross

Jane Kaczmarek

Lance Reddick

David Strathairn

Fred Willard

Laraine Newman

Peter Asher

Janeane Garofalo

Rachel Dratch

Pete Holmes

Thomas Lennon

Jack McBrayer

Eugene Mirman

Aparna Nacherla

Busy Philipps

Kevin Pollak

Rib Riggle

Michael Showwalter

David Wai

Sasheer Zamata

Broken Lizard

Cast Members from “Twin Peaks” & “Animal House”

Tickets cost between $15-$50 & go on sale at noon this Friday (11/17) at sfsketchfest.com.