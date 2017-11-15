LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

SF Sketchfest Announces 2018 Lineup

Filed Under: Dannny McBride, ricky gervais, sf sketchfest
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 5: Portrait of English comedian, writer and director Ricky Gervais, photographed in London while promoting his 2016 film 'David Brent: Life On The Road', taken on July 5, 2016. (Photo by Joby Sessions/Total Guitar Magazine via Getty Images)

SF Sketchfest is back from January 11-28, 2018 & the festival has unveiled which comedians will be playing throughout the city during that time.

Presented by Audible, this year’s eclectic lineup features plenty of familiar names including:

Ricky Gervais
Jane Lynch
Dick Cavett
Lewis Black
Danny McBride
Jody Hill
Paul F. Tompkins
Bill Burr
Pamela Adlon
Christopher Guest
Jeff Goldblum
Julie Benz
David Cross
Jane Kaczmarek
Lance Reddick
David Strathairn
Fred Willard
Laraine Newman
Peter Asher
Janeane Garofalo
Rachel Dratch
Pete Holmes
Thomas Lennon
Jack McBrayer
Eugene Mirman
Aparna Nacherla
Busy Philipps
Kevin Pollak
Rib Riggle
Michael Showwalter
David Wai
Sasheer Zamata
Broken Lizard
Cast Members from “Twin Peaks” & “Animal House”

Tickets cost between $15-$50 & go on sale at noon this Friday (11/17) at sfsketchfest.com.

 

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live