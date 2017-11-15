Stretch Of California Beach To Open To Public For First Time In Over A Century

36 acres of coastal property in Santa Barbara County will soon be open to the public for the first time in over 100 years. The area will extend part of Jalama Beach about 150 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The remote coastal area has gone mostly untouched for the past century. That will change now that the California Coastal Commission has agreed to carve a public beach area out of formerly private-owned ranch land.

This particular stretch of beach can be found between Vandenberg Air Force Base & point Conception.

I remember the huge south swell lefts hitting the reef at Tarantulas at Jalama Beach!

You’ll be able to get there by taking a country road off of Highway 1.