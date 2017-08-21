LIVE 105 IS SENDING YOU TO VEGAS TO SEE INCUBUS!

Live 105 has your chance to see Incubus performing live in Vegas! Incubus takes over The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas from October 7th-14th for a special 5-night limited engagement that you don’t want to miss! Tickets for all shows available now at AXS.com. One lucky grand prize winner will receive a pair of tickets, one night stay at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, dinner for two at Pink Taco, plus a $300 gift card for travel or shopping!

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.

MUST BE 21+ OR OLDER TO ENTER

Incubus in Vegas online begins on 08/21/17. Deadline for entry is 09/15/17 at 11:59pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: One (1) winner will be chosen by random drawing on 09/18/17 to win two (2) tickets to Incubus at the Joint between October 7 and 14, 2017, one (1) night stay at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, one (1) a $300 gift card. Must be 21 or older to enter. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.