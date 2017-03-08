LIVE 105’S ULTIMATE OUTSIDE LANDS MUSIC FESTIVAL GREEN PASSPORT GIVEAWAY

Enter to win the ultimate Live 105 Outside Lands weekend from Heineken! One lucky winner will score 3-day VIP passes to Outside Lands plus access to:

Outside Lands Pre-Party with Electric Guest with The She’s, DJ set by King Most at Night Life at the California Academy of Sciences on 8/10, plus exclusive after parties each night of the festival!

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.

Must be 21+ or older

Outside Lands Passport online begins on 8/3/17. Deadline for entry is 8/9/17 at 12:00pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. The Promotion is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents, 21 years of age or older and who reside in one of the nine county jurisdiction that makes up the Greater San Francisco / Bay Area (San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Solano, Napa and Sonoma counties). Prize: One (1) winner will be chosen by random drawing on 8/9/17 to receive two (2) VIP 3-day passes to Outside Lands August 11-13, 2017; two (2) passes to Electric Guest with The She’s, DJ set by King Most at Night Life at the California Academy of Sciences; two (2) passes No Regular Play and Infinity Ink at Redwood Room 495 Geary San Francisco, CA August 11; two (2) passes to Halcyon 314 11th Street San Francisco, CA August 12, 2017 and two (2) passes to Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs at Audio 316 11th Street San Francisco CA August 13, 2017. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.