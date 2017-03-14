Red Hot Chili Peppers At Oracle ArenaPictures of Red Hot Chili Peppers performing at Oracle Arena in Oakland on March 13, 2017.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Drum Lesson With Chad SmithOne lucky winner got a drum lesson from Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers!

Portugal. The Man In The PlayStation Music SpacePicture from our special performance from Portugal. The Man in the PlayStation Music Space on March 13, 2017.

Portugal. The Man Meet-N-Greet In The PlayStation Music SpacePicture from our special meet-n-greet with Portugal. The Man in the PlayStation Music Space on March 13, 2017.

LP In The PlayStation Music SpaceCheck out pictures of LP performing live in The PlayStation Music Space at LIVE 105.

LP Meet-N-Greet In The PlayStation Music SpacePictures from the special LP meet-n-greet in The PlayStation Music Space.