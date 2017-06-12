Franz Ferdinand Selfie Station At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017 Franz Ferdinand At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017 Selfie Station!

Milky Chance Selfie Station At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017 Milky Chance At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017 Selfie Station!

Andrew McMahon Selfie Station At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017 Andrew McMahon At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017 Selfie Station!

Taking Back Sunday Selfie Station At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017Taking Back Sunday At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017 Selfie Station!