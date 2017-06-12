Franz Ferdinand Selfie Station At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017Franz Ferdinand At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017 Selfie Station!

Milky Chance Selfie Station At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017Milky Chance At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017 Selfie Station!

Andrew McMahon Selfie Station At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017Andrew McMahon At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017 Selfie Station!

Taking Back Sunday Selfie Station At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017Taking Back Sunday At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017 Selfie Station!

Marian Hill Selfie Station At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017Marian Hill At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017 Selfie Station!

SWMRS Selfie Station At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017SWMRS At The LIVE 105 BFD 2017 Selfie Station!