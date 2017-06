San Francisco Pride Parade 2017 San Francisco Hosts Annual Its Gay Pride Parade SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 25: Some bystanders become excited after seeing one of the stars of the Netflix series '13 Reasons Why' at the annual LGBTQI Pride Parade on June 25, 2017 in San Francisco, California. The LGBT community descended on Market Street for the 47th annual Pride Parade (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)