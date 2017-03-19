Aaron Axelsen / Soundcheck

soundcheckheader2 Aaron Axelsen / Soundcheck
SOUNDCHECK: Sunday nights 9PM – Midnight

Connect: Twitter | Facebook | Email
line shows05 Aaron Axelsen / Soundcheck

Soundcheck Playlist: 04.02.2017

Here’s what was played on this weekend’s Radio Soundcheck.

LIVE 105–04/03/2017

Soundcheck Sitdown With Maggie Rogers

LIVE 105 Music Director Aaron Axelsen sat down with up-in-coming Soundcheck artist Maggie Rogers for a chat.

LIVE 105–03/29/2017

Soundcheck Playlist: 3.19.2017

Tonight’s Soundcheck will be hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan (the Intern)!

03/19/2017

Soundcheck Playlist 3.12.2017

Tonight’s Soundcheck Playlist

LIVE 105–03/12/2017

Live 105’s Top 7 Favorite New Female Artists

In honor of International Women’s Day, here are 7 extremely talented new female artists on the rise that we here at Live 105 are very excited about.

LIVE 105–03/08/2017

Soundcheck Playlist: 02.26.2017

Souncheck playlist for February 26th – hosted by Aaron Axelsen.

02/26/2017

Soundcheck Playlist 2/19/2017:

Follow along to tonight’s playlist
.

02/19/2017

Soundcheck Playlist 02.12.2017

Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen, every Sunday night 9pm-12am. Follow Soundcheck on Twitter – @soundcheckspins for live song updates. 9PM: POWERS – “Dance” Japandroids – “Near to the Wild Heart of Life” SWMRS – “Palm Trees” LOCAL […]

LIVE 105–02/12/2017

Soundcheck Playlist 02.05.2017

Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen, every Sunday night 9pm-12am. Follow Soundcheck on Twitter – @soundcheckspins for live song updates. 9PM: Beta State – “Make It Up To You” LOCAL Lo Moon – “Loveless” Powers […]

02/05/2017

Soundcheck Playlist 01.29.2017

Follow along to tonight’s playlist

01/29/2017

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast
New Podcast Network

Listen Live