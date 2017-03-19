Aaron Axelsen / Soundcheck
Soundcheck Playlist: 04.02.2017
Here’s what was played on this weekend’s Radio Soundcheck.
Soundcheck Sitdown With Maggie Rogers
LIVE 105 Music Director Aaron Axelsen sat down with up-in-coming Soundcheck artist Maggie Rogers for a chat.
Soundcheck Playlist: 3.19.2017
Tonight’s Soundcheck will be hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan (the Intern)!
Soundcheck Playlist 3.12.2017
Tonight’s Soundcheck Playlist
Live 105’s Top 7 Favorite New Female Artists
In honor of International Women’s Day, here are 7 extremely talented new female artists on the rise that we here at Live 105 are very excited about.
Soundcheck Playlist: 02.26.2017
Souncheck playlist for February 26th – hosted by Aaron Axelsen.
Soundcheck Playlist 2/19/2017:
Follow along to tonight’s playlist
.
Soundcheck Playlist 02.12.2017
Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen, every Sunday night 9pm-12am. Follow Soundcheck on Twitter – @soundcheckspins for live song updates. 9PM: POWERS – “Dance” Japandroids – “Near to the Wild Heart of Life” SWMRS – “Palm Trees” LOCAL […]
Soundcheck Playlist 02.05.2017
Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen, every Sunday night 9pm-12am. Follow Soundcheck on Twitter – @soundcheckspins for live song updates. 9PM: Beta State – “Make It Up To You” LOCAL Lo Moon – “Loveless” Powers […]
Soundcheck Playlist 01.29.2017
Follow along to tonight’s playlist