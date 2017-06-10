LIVE 105’s BFD

General Info | Tickets | Cheap Ticket Event | Main Stage | Bud Light Festival Stage | Subsonic Tent | Local Band Stage | FAQs | Directions | RSVP on Facebook | #LIVE105BFD

770x433 logo live105 bfd 2017 copy LIVE 105s BFD

Main Stage: General Info | Phoenix | Franz Ferdinand | Cold War Kids | Milky Chance | Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Bud Light Festival Stage: General Info | Taking Back Sunday | Marian Hill | New Politics | Highly Suspect | LP | Mondo Cozmo | SWMRS | Missio | WATERS | Dreamers

Subsonic Tent: General Info | Getter | Whethan | Phantoms | Powers | Dimond Saints | Pusher | Wingtip | HIGHSOCIETY | Opia | Qrion | Aaron Axelsen | St. John | DJ Dallas

Local Band Stage: General Info | Silent Pilot | Picture Atlantic | Nine Pound Shadow | Cemetery Sun | Birthday | The New Up | Hot Flash Heat Wave | Citabria | Death By Fireworks

Live 105’s BFD 2017 Tickets Every Hour

Live 105 BFD 2017 is coming June 10, 2017 to Shoreline Amphitheatre!

LIVE 105–3 hours ago

LIVE 105 BFD 2017: General Info

LIVE 105’s BFD 2017 is coming to at the Shoreline Amphitheater on Saturday, June 10, 2017

3 hours ago

LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Tickets

Here are all the details on tickets to LIVE 105 BFD 2017!

LIVE 105–3 hours ago

LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Main Stage

Check out the biggest bands that will be playing the main stage at LIVE 105 BFD 2017!

LIVE 105–3 hours ago

LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Phoenix

Learn more about Phoenix before they perform on the Festival Stage at LIVE 105 BFD 2017.

LIVE 105–3 hours ago

LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Franz Ferdinand

Learn more about Franz Ferdinand before they perform on the Festival Stage at LIVE 105 BFD 2017.

LIVE 105–3 hours ago

LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Cold War Kids

Learn more about Cold War Kids before they perform on the Festival Stage at LIVE 105 BFD 2017.

LIVE 105–3 hours ago

LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Milky Chance

Learn more about Milky Chance before they perform on the Festival Stage at LIVE 105 BFD 2017.

LIVE 105–3 hours ago

LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Andrew McMahon

Learn more about Andrew McMahon before he performs on the Festival Stage at LIVE 105 BFD 2017.

LIVE 105–3 hours ago

LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Bud Light Festival Stage

Check out all the bands that will take the stage at the LIVE 105 BFD Festival Stage!

3 hours ago

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast
New Podcast Network

Listen Live