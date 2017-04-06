Dallas

dallas header DallasWeekdays 7PM – Midnight
Connect: Twitter | Facebook

line shows05 Dallas

Pongbot Is Here To Give You A New Twist On Beer Pong

Stationary cups are a thing of the past.

LIVE 105–15 hours ago

Pearl Jam Melts David Letterman’s Cynicism at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Pearl Jam are now a part of the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame.

LIVE 105–04/07/2017

‘Rocko’s Modern Life’ Movie Coming To Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon greenlit a ‘Rocko’ TV movie.

LIVE 105–04/07/2017

You Can Get A 40 oz. Of Rosé Now

You might see these at Dolores Park.

LIVE 105–04/07/2017

Black Light Wars Coming To San Jose

This epic neon-glow water battle hits San Jose on April 29.

LIVE 105–04/07/2017

California State Senate Approves New Gas Tax

We’ll be paying more at the pump.

LIVE 105–04/06/2017

LISTEN: Jack White Releases Surprise New Single

It’s an instrumental.

LIVE 105–04/06/2017

SAN FRANCISCO - MAY 12 : San Francisco landmark Ghirardelli Square is seen May 12, 2003 in San Francisco, California. The historic complex is reportedly on the market for $30 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A Brewery Is Coming To SF’s Ghriardelli Square

Beer & chocolate is fine with us.

LIVE 105–04/06/2017

YouTube Now Requires You To Reach 10k Views Before They’ll Pay You

Gotta get views to get paid.

LIVE 105–04/06/2017

The Ghost Of Fremont’s Niles Canyon Road

There are many tales of a “white witch” who haunts Niles Canyon Road.

LIVE 105–04/06/2017

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast
New Podcast Network

Listen Live