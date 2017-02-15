EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Kevin Klein Live

Every Weekday Morning: 6 AM – 10 AM

“The Most Interactive Show in the future of radio,” only begins to describe Live 105’s new morning show, Kevin Klein LIVE. Other quotes used to describe it are “unapologetic yet full of apologies” and “please bring back my music, I hate this show.” Honest and Raw are not just for terms for vegan food anymore. Kevin Klein LIVE is a daily conversation that goes places that it probably shouldn’t … er … definitely shouldn’t. Race, sex, drugs, homosexuality, and kale are just some of the topics tackled in a humorous yet authentic way. Bottom line — you will LOVE it or HATE it. Decide for yourself mornings from 6 AM – 10 AM. You’ve been warned.

170217

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.17.17

Useless Weirdo shows up late yet again, Kevin finds out about a drug that has gambling addiction side effects, and more in today’s edition of Kevin Klein Live.

170216

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.16.17

A fan’s painting of Kevin and Ally are analyzed by an art professor, Ally reveals a scam she’s been pulling involving organic produce, and more in today’s Double Trouble Thursday edition of Kevin Klein Live.

David Duchovny Confirms More ‘The X-Files’ Episodes

Agent Mulder reveals some exciting news on Kevin Klein Live.

170215

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.15.17

Twinkie is forced to tell his mom about his short lived career in porn, Kevin is subjected to more horror stories from the dentist, and more in today’s edition of Kevin Klein Live.

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Bullied By Boy Scouts

What the scouts threatened to do will shock you.

KKLive: The Future Of Bionic Humans & Why We Need To Smoke Weed To Save The Economy #Trendasaurus

For the sake of America: SMOKE.

170214

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.14.17

A full length Valentine’s Day special featuring ridicule of the cards you may be buying last minute for that special someone, chatting with Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, & more in today’s Kevin Klein Live.

170213

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.13.17

Looking back at all the fun had at Iguana’s and the Twenty One Pilots concert, Kevin’s dentistry fears are all but confounded, and more in today’s edition of Kevin Klein Live.

‘A Musician’s Nightmare’ Dan from Imagine Dragons Talks About The GRAMMYs Malfunctions

The Imagine Dragons front-man had a hard time watching Metallica’s Grammy performance

VIDEO: Twenty One Pilots With Kevin Klein Live

Kevin Klein Live talks Grammy Awards with the guys from Twenty One Pilots.

