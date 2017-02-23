Danica With A Big Announcement From Disneyland

Danica With A Big Announcement From DisneylandDanica was joined by Eddie from Disneyland and Mickey Mouse!! They are talking about the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade.

San Francisco Police Officer Mentors Teens Through His NonprofitJefferson Award Winner Officer Jason Johnson

TRIVALLEY WEATHER: Warming Up After A Chilly Start To The DayWarming Up After A Chilly Start To The Day

Rock Springs Residents Hope To Return Home To Begin Flood Clean UpAnne Makovec reports on some residents still waiting to go home after destructive Coyote Creek flooding in San Jose (2-23-2017)

KPIX 5 COOL SCHOOL: San Francisco Rooftop Elementary Uses Art To Engage StudentsSan Francisco Rooftop Elementary Uses Art To Engage Students