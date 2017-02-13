Interview: Twenty One Pilots With Kevin Klein Live

Revenge Of The Spouse!Tis the season of heartbreak and pettiness. Have you ever gotten payback on your significant other? From deleting passwords, vandalism and destruction of property, to funking up the house, these exes went to some extreme measures just make their lover's life a living hell. Tell us about a time you either got revenge or felt the bitterness of a spouse.

Interview: Twenty One Pilots With Kevin Klein LiveKevin Klein Live talks Grammy Awards with the guys from Twenty One Pilots.

John Wick: Chapter 2 and Fifty Shades Darker Movie ReviewIt's the weekend and Hooman and Bryn brought their Persian carpet and Vietnamese ninja stars points. The movies in question are John Wick: Chapter 2 and Fifty Shades Darker. John Wick returns to the criminal underworld and a lot of action is on his back. In Fifty Shades Darker, Anastasia gets back with Christian Grey with the promise that things would be different, but will they. Watch and find out if you agree with Hooman and Bryn.