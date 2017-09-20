WIN 2-DAY PASSES TO THE LOVEBOAT 2017!

Celebrating it’s 10th Anniversary, The Loveboat Halloween returns for it’s final year at Pier 70 this October 27th & 28th and LIVE 105 wants you and a friend to go!

Featuring headlining sets from Moby, Fat Boy Slim, The Polish Ambassador and more! 75+ electronic artists take over San Francisco’s Pier 70 for two night’s worth of unforgettable performances!

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.

Loveboat online begins on 9/20/17. Deadline for entry is 10/19/17 at 12:00pm PT. Prize: Five (5) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 10/19/17 to receive two (2) 2 day tickets for The Loveboat 2017. Must be 18 or older to enter.