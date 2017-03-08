WIN 3-DAY PASSES TO OUTSIDE LANDS

AND A BART CARD TO GET YOU THERE!

You don’t have to worry about traffic or parking at Outside Lands when you take BART. Ride BART to Civic Center and transfer to the Number 5 MUNI bus or the prepaid Outside Lands shuttle leaving from Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, just steps away from Civic Center BART.

You’ll be at the park and enjoying the bands faster than you can say Fleet Foxes.

Visit bart.gov/bartable for info on Outside Lands and other great Bartable events.

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.

Outside Lands BART online begins on 8/3/17. Deadline for entry is 8/9/17 at 12:00pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: One (1) winner will be chosen by random drawing on 8/9/17 to receive two (2) tickets Pair of 3-day Passes to Outside Lands August 11th through the 13th. Must be 18 or older to enter. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.