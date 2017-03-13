Win 3-Day Passes To

Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas!

The 2017 Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival line-up is out! Kicking things off on Saturday, May 27 include headliners Iggy Pop and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, May 28, Bad Religion, FIDLAR and Chocking Victim round-out Sunday, and on May 29, Cock Sparrer and Pennywise close out the festival.

A full schedule with more than 20 bands can be viewed here.

Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival are sold out of their VIP Passes but their three-day passes and single day are available. Three-day tickets for Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival are $125 and are on sale now. Single-day tickets are available and are $50.

Must be 21 or older to enter

Fill out the entry form below for a chance

to win a pair of 3-Day Passes to Punk Rock Bowling!

Punk Rock Bowling online begins on 3/13/17. Deadline for entry is 4/7/17 at 11:59pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: Five (5) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 4/10/17 to receive two tickets to Punk Rock Bowling May 27-29 Downtown Las Vegas, NV. Must be 21 or older to enter. Artists and shows subject to change and confirmation. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.