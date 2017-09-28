WIN PIRELLI WORLD CHALLENGE TICKETS

PLUS A VIP EXPERIENCE

AT MAZDA RACEWAY LAGUNA SECA!

LIVE 105 wants to get you 2-day passes, hotel and Behind the Scenes access!

Don’t miss your chance to experience California’s premier touring car racing event of the year, the Pirelli World Challenge at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, October 12th through the 15th.

Score tickets for you + 1 guest and grand prize includes 2 VIP weekend tickets, paddock access, autograph sessions, hotel accommodations for Friday and Saturday night, Behind the Scenes Tour with one of the Pirelli World Challenge teams and 2 tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Enter here and visit MazdaRaceway.com or Ticketmaster.com today!

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.

Pirelli World Challenge online begins on 9/28/17. Deadline for entry is 10/10/17 at 12:00pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: One (1) winner will be chosen by random drawing on 10/10/17 to receive two (2) Two (2) VIP weekend tickets, paddock access, autograph sessions, hotel accommodations for Friday and Saturday night, Behind the Scenes Tour with one of the Pirelli World Challenge teams and 2 tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Must be 18 or older to enter. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.