WIN ROCKSTAR RENO TAHOE CLOUD 9 VIP TREATMENT AT THE GREAT BALLOON RACE!

Are you ready for Rockstar “Cloud 9 VIP Treatment” in Reno Tahoe for The Great Balloon Race? Look up into the Reno skies and see a rainbow of 100 hot-air balloons soaring above, enjoy the twinkle and amazing GLOW! Click here to enter to win two nights hotel stay at Harrah’s Reno Hotel in Downtown Reno, 2 show tickets in the legendary Sammy’s Showroom, 2 Buffet Dinners, Tickets to Cloud 9 VIP Club, catered breakfast, VIP parking pass and an amazing VIP Balloon Ride.



Visit Harrah’s Reno Hotel and Casino, the iconic gaming pioneer in

the heart of downtown Reno, during the 80th anniversary celebration.



Ready to plan your escape go to visitrenotahoe.com

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.

Must be 21 to enter

Online begins on 8/14/2017. Deadline for entry is 8/27/17 at 12:00pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: One (1) winner will be chosen by random drawing on 8/28/17 to PRIZE DETAILS HERE. Must be 21 or older to enter. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.