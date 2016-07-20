WIN THE 20TH STREET BLOCK PARTY HEADLINER EXPERIENCE!

Enter to win the 20th Street Block Party Headliner Experience: your very own green room experience!

Ticket holders will have access to a private indoor lounge located above Trick Dog, and an exclusive outdoor viewing area with great views of the main stage. Guests will have a chance to rub elbows with the bands, plus specialty bites from Salumeria. All of this, along with access to private restrooms make it the perfect way to recharge between festivities!

For full line up and details head to 20thstreetblockparty.com

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.

20th Street Block Party online begins on 8/9/17. Deadline for entry is 8/17/17 at 11:59pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: One (1) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 8/17 to receive two VIP tickets to 20th Street Block Party on August 19, 2017. Must be 21 or older to enter. Artists and shows subject to change and confirmation. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.