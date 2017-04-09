WIN TICKETS TO FATHER JOHN MISTY AT THE BERKELEY GREEK!

LIVE 105 wants to get you in to see Father John Misty with Phosphorescent, Saturday October 7th, 2017 at the Hearst Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley! Doors 7:00pm with the show starting at 8:00pm.





Tickets and details here at ticketmaster.com!

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Father John Misty Online begins on 9/4/17 at 08:00am. Deadline for entry is 09/29/17 at 12:00pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: Four (4) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 9/29/17, each to receive two (2) tickets to Father John Misty at the Greek Theater on September 30th, 2017. Must be 18 or older to enter. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.