WIN TICKETS TO RAC AT

THE INDEPENDENT IN SAN FRANCISCO!

LIVE 105 wants to get you in to see RAC with NVDES, Tuesday September 19th, 2017 at The Independent in San Francisco! Doors 8:30pm with the show starting at 9:00pm. This is a 21+ event





Tickets and details here at ticketfly.com!

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Must be 21+ older to enter and win

RAC Online begins on 09/04/2017 at 08:00am. Deadline for entry is 09/18/2017 at 12:00pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: Five (5) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 09/18/2017, each to receive two (2) tickets to RAC at The Independent on September 19th, 2017. Must be 21 or older to enter. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.