Win Tickets To See Bishop Briggs at The Fillmore!

After her amazing headlining performance at Club NSSN, Bishop Briggs returns to San Francisco, to play the Fillmore on April 20th!

Live 105 wants you and a friend to check her out between her back to back performances at Coachella 2017, enter here to win a pair of tickets!





For more info, visit livenation.com

Fill out the entry form for a chance to win!

Bishop Briggs online begins on 2/3/17. Deadline for entry is 2/10/17 at 11:59pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: One (1) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 2/11/17 to receive two tickets to Bishop Briggs at the Fillmore on April 20th, 2017. Must be 14 or older to enter. Artists and shows subject to change and confirmation. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.