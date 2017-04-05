Win Tickets To See Fall Out Boy At Oracle Arena!

Fall Out Boy is back and Live 105 wants to get you into see them at Oracle Arena in Oakland on November 14th! The band announced the tour as they revealed news of their upcoming record, Mania and released a compelling new music video for the album’s lead single, “Young And Menace.” Read more, here…

Watch The Music Video Here:





For more details and how to buy tickets, click here

Fill out the entry form for a chance

to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Fall Out Boy online begins on 5/4/17. Deadline for entry is 5/26/17 at 11:59pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: One (1) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 6/2/17 to receive two tickets to Fall Out Boy at the Oracle Arena on November 14, 2017. Must be 14 or older to enter. Artists and shows subject to change and confirmation. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.