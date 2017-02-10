WIN TICKETS TO SEE HIGHLY SUSPECT

AT BOTTOM OF THE HILL!

Live 105 wants to get you into see Highly Suspect performing live

at the Bottom Of The Hill in San Francisco on Wednesday, October 18th!

Tickets on sale now at www.stubmatic.com or…

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.

Highly Suspect online begins on 10/02/17. Deadline for entry is 10/13/17 at 11:59pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: two (2) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 10/13/17 to receive two tickets to Highly Suspect at Bottom of the Hill on October 18th. Must be 14 or older to enter. Artists and shows subject to change and confirmation. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.