WIN TICKETS TO SEE LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

AT THE BILL GRAHAM CIVIC!

Live 105 wants to get you into LCD Soundsystem at The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on November 15th!

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the second Bay Area date of their “American Dream” reunion tour and for more details and how to buy tickets, click here: Ticketmaster.com

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.

LCD Soundsystem online begins on 11/8/17. Deadline for entry is 11/12/17 at 11:59pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: Four (4) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 11/13/17 to receive two (2) tickets to LCD Soundsystem at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on November 15th, 2017. Must be 14 or older to enter. Artists and shows subject to change and confirmation. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.