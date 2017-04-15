Win Tickets To See Petit Biscuit at The Warfield!

Petit Biscuit returns to the Bay Area on Thursday, August 10th

to headline The Warfield in San Francisco!

To purchase tickets, visit axs.com

Facebook Biography:

Petit Biscuit is a 17 year old electronic music producer from France, keen to take on the world. After picking up the cello at age 5 and entering French classical music school the Conservatoire soon after, things heated up when Petit Biscuit got his first PC at 11. Editing and mixing all the sounds of his tracks himself, he excels in creating unmistakable chopped and twisted vocal leads. His first tracks got him an impressive following on SoundCloud and YouTube early on. Now with the release of his debut EP in May 2016, the delicate music of the young prodigy has started to spread like wildfire. The song “Sunset Lover”, heady and recognizable among thousands, acts as its spearhead.

Fill out the entry form for a chance

to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Petit Biscuit online begins on 4/15/2017. Deadline for entry is 8/8/17 at 11:59pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: One (1) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 8/8/17 to receive two tickets to Petit Biscuit at The Warfield in San Francisco on 8/10/2017. Must be 14 or older to enter. Artists and shows subject to change and confirmation. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.