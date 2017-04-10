WIN TICKETS TO SEE THOM YORKE

AT OAKLAND’S FOX THEATER!

Live 105 wants to get you into see one of Thom Yorke’s three exclusive solo tour dates! This December 14th at the Fox Theater, Oakland.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6th at Ticketmaster.com or…

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.

Thom Yorke online begins on 10/4/2017. Deadline for entry is 11/5/2017 at 11:59pm PST. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: One (1) winner will be chosen by random drawing on 11/7/2017 to receive two (2) tickets to see Thom Yorke at the Fox Theater in Oakland on December 14th,2017. Must be 14 or older to enter. Artists and shows subject to change and confirmation. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.