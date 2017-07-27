Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

WIN TICKETS TO SEE THRICE AND
CIRCA SURVIVE AT THE CITY NATIONAL CIVIC!

Live 105 wants to get you into see Thrice and Circa Survive in San Jose on November 2, at the City National Civic!

Tickets on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.

Thrice and Circa Survive online begins on 7/27/17. Deadline for entry is 8/11/17 at 11:59pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: One (1) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 8/12/2017 to receive two tickets to Thrice and Circa Survive at the City National Civic on Thursday, November 2, 2017. Must be 14 or older to enter. Artists and shows subject to change and confirmation. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.

