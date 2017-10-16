



WIN TICKETS TO SEE WARREN MILLER’S

LINE OF DESCENT

Live 105 wants to get you into the San Francisco screening Warren Miller’s, Line of Descent at the Palace of Fine Arts Theater, on November 1st. Everyone attending also receives a 2-for-1 lift ticket from Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows.





Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.

Warren Miller Online begins on 10/16/2017. Deadline for entry is 10/23/2017 at 11:59pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: One (1) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 10/24/2017 to receive two (2) tickets to The San Francisco screening of Warren Miller’s “Line of Descent,” on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017. Must be 14 or older to enter. Artists and shows subject to change and confirmation. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.