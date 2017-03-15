Win Tickets To Slightly Stoopid

At The Greek July 22!

Enter to win a pair of tickets to the Summer of Sounds 2017 Tour with SLIGHTLY STOOPID, Iration, J Boog, The Movement on Saturday, July 22nd at the Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley!

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Fill out the entry form for a chance to win tickets!

Slightly Stoopid online begins on 3/15/17. Deadline for entry is 4/29/17 at 11:59pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: One (1) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 5/1/17 to receive two tickets to Slightly Stoopid at the Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley July 22. Must be 18 or older to enter. Artists and shows subject to change and confirmation. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.