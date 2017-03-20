Win Tickets To The 35th Annual

Good Guys All American Get Together!

LIVE 105 is giving you a chance to win tickets to The 35th Annual Good Guys All American Get Together! Celebrate 35 years of hot roddin’ at the GOODGUYS 35th All American Get-Together Giant Car Show, March 25th and 26th at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton!!

Come and see over 3,000 American made or powered cars and trucks of all years—plus a custom motorcycle exhibit and low rider exhibit!

GOODGUYS…Cool cars, cool people, good times!

Buy tickets and learn more at good-guys.com!

Good Guys 35th Annual All American Get Together online begins on 3/20/2017. Deadline for entry is 3/24/17 at 11:59pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: One (1) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 3/24/17 to receive two tickets to the Good Guys 35th Annual All American Get Together. Must be 14 or older to enter. Artists and shows subject to change and confirmation. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.