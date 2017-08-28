WIN TICKETS TO MONSTER ENERGY

AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL!

Enter to win a pair of two-day passes to Monster Energy Aftershock – California’s biggest rock festival – Saturday,October 21 and Sunday, October 22 at Discovery Park, near downtown Sacramento, CA! Featuring Nine Inch Nails, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Zakk Wylde, A Perfect Circle, Five Finger Death Punch, Run The Jewels, Stone Sour, Marilyn Manson, and Mastodon more than 35 artists performing on three stages.

