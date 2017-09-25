WIN TICKETS TO THE PUNK IN DRUBLIC FESTIVAL!

Craft beer and punk rock are cut from the same cloth. Small and independent. That’s why NOFX is taking craft beer on the road to the Concord Pavilion on Saturday, October 14th!

Punk In Drublic festival will feature performances from NOFX, Flogging Molly, Goldfinger, Less Than Jake, and Bad Cop Bad Cop! Featuring up to four hours of craft beer tastings highlighting over 100 craft beers, including some of California’s best and local favorites. Craft beer tastings are included with admission.

General Admission and VIP tickets available for purchase. All tickets include craft beer tasting and access to view the music stage. Click here to purchase tickets, or…

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Must be 21+ or older to win

Punk In Drublic online begins on 09/25/2017 at 12:00pm PST. Deadline for entry is 10/8/2017 at 11:59pm PST. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: Five (5) winners will be chosen by random drawing on 10/09/2017 to receive two (2) tickets to “Punk In Drublic” at the Concord Pavilion. Must be 21 years or older to enter. Artists and shows subject to change and confirmation. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.