Win Tickets to The xx

 

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The xx on Saturday, April 15th, 2017 at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco!

To purchase tickets and get more details, visit apeconcerts.com

Fill out the form below for your chance to win!

The xx online begins on 1/12/17. Deadline for entry is 1/27/17 at 12:00pm PT. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. One e-mail address per person. Prize: One (1) winner will be chosen by random drawing on 1/30/17 to receive two (2) tickets to The xx at Bill Graham Civic April 15. Must be 18 or older to enter. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.

